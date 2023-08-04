Indian playback singer, composer, and music producer Suryansh launches new track, Aye Khuda

Indian playback singer, composer, and music producer Suryansh recently launched his new track, Aye Khuda.
Over the years, Suryansh has worked in films like Cobra, Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi, Ponniyin Selvan, and House of Secrets.
“I poured my heart and soul into creating Aye Khuda and it holds a very special place in my musical journey,” says Suryansh. “This song is an emotional expression of love, faith, and hope, inspired by personal experiences and the experiences of those around me. As an artiste, I always strive to connect with my listeners on a deep level, and Aye Khuda allowed me to do just that.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred, Narendra Bijarniya to be new district police chief
Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP
Haryana violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins investigation by Faridabad police
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...
Gyanvapi row: ASI team starts work on scientific survey of mosque complex in UP's Varanasi
The survey begins at around 7 am, ASI sources say
FIR against former Karnataka minister Araga Jnanendra for ‘objectionable’ comments on Mallikarjun Kharge
The FIR is registered on Thursday based on a complaint lodge...
NIA conducts raids in J&K's Pulwama in terror-related case
The raids are going on at two places -- Sethergund and Ugerg...