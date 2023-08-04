Indian playback singer, composer, and music producer Suryansh launches new track, Aye Khuda

Indian playback singer, composer, and music producer Suryansh recently launched his new track, Aye Khuda.

Over the years, Suryansh has worked in films like Cobra, Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi, Ponniyin Selvan, and House of Secrets.

“I poured my heart and soul into creating Aye Khuda and it holds a very special place in my musical journey,” says Suryansh. “This song is an emotional expression of love, faith, and hope, inspired by personal experiences and the experiences of those around me. As an artiste, I always strive to connect with my listeners on a deep level, and Aye Khuda allowed me to do just that.”