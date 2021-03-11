Indian version of ‘Modern Love’ to feature stories from six renowned creators

Web series Modern Love, the first of the three localised Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 13. The series will feature six heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades.

The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city . The anthology includes Raat Rani, directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

The second story is Baai, directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar. The third one is titled Mumbai Dragon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah. The next story is My Besitiful Wrinkle, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi.

The fifth story is titled I Love Thane, directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh. Sixth and the last story is called Cutting Chai, directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi. — TMS