Indian's Got Talent's contestant Ishita Vishwakarma to sing in a movie

Viewers of Sony Television’s talent reality show India’s Got Talent got to witness and celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the presence of celebrity guests, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sindhu and ace dancer Terence Lewis, this Sunday.

Contestant Ishita Vishwakarma from Jabalpur took everyone on an emotional journey with her soulful voice by singing Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo and Vande Mataram.

Along with the standing ovation for her performance, Ishita, who was recently offered to sing for the upcoming mythological movie Sita, by Manoj Muntashir, received the surprise of her life on the sets. The makers presented Ishita with an official signing amount cheque, welcoming her to the movie. Judge Shilpa Shetty too praised Ishita.