India’s Best Dancer 3 finale: Samarpan Lama lifts winner’s trophy, takes home Rs 15 lakh

ANI
Mumbai, October 1
Dancer Samarpan Lama has lifted India’s Best Dancer Season 3 trophy emerging as the winner of the season.
Samarpan also won a prize money of Rs 15 lakh while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the judges.
The top 5 finalists of this season were Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, and Samarpan.
Soon after winning the trophy Samarpan took to Instagram and shared a video with the trophy.
He wrote, “My People Finally we have made it Wanna Thank everyone whoever have voted for me yarrrrrr. Also very thankful toward @sonytvofficial @sonylivindia @framesproductioncompany.”
Soon after he shared the video several fans swamped down the comment section and drooped congratulatory messages for the dancer.
Jay Bhanushali commented, “Congratulations Samarpan.” A user wrote, “Congratulations samarpan very very well deserved.” Another user wrote, “Many many heartly congratulationssss.” In the finale episode of IBD Season 3 actor Govinda along with the star cast of the upcoming action thriller film “Ganapath”, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon also arrived to promote their film.
The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and actor Jay Bhanushali was seen hoisting the third season.
Actor Sonali Bendre and choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were seen as the judges.
