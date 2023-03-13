India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Tribune News Service

Mona

Chandigarh, March 13

What’s better than one Oscar? Two Oscars.

If ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Original Song, with was anticipated and almost expected; India made history winning Academy award for Best Documentary Short Subject for an Indian film by an Indian production on Monday morning with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Guneet Monga pose with the award for best documentary short film for "The Elephant Whisperer". PTI

As the Academy Awards ceremony saw ‘Naaru Naatu’ performance get a standing ovation, it’s the moment to hail two Indian women who made the impossible possible. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves’ Netflix project ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ deals with the subject of abandoned elephants being taken care by a couple,

Bomman and Bellie in Madumalai National Park, Tamilnadu.

The presence of Indian cinema with two such diverse subjects, a massy entertainer and a documentary with a message, at an international event was not about emotions and pride for the country but gave a glimpse of a promising future.

Guneet Monga issued a statement post the win that resonates the feelings of every Indian sitting in every corner of the world.

It reads, “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us and believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!”

Monga, who grew up in Delhi, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment that has produced notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait.

Team RRR took to Twitter to share about their incredible feat, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!”

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻



No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻



Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️



JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

The performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’, led by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, was introduced on the stage by Deepika Padukone. She called the song a “banger” and the performance that followed had the audience on their feet.

The audience present at the ceremony gave them a standing ovation. "It is just the beginning… so that the Western world focuses more on Indian music and Asian music, which is long due," said composer MM Keeravaani after ‘Naatu Naatu’ win.

Unfortunately, Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ could not manage to win an Oscar. The film was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.