India's Mega Festivals is all set to take viewers on a mesmerizing journey

India is a country known for its opulent traditions, vibrant culture, and striking festivals! It embraces a tapestry of over a thousand festivals, creating a symphony of boundless joy and everlasting festivities throughout the year. To witness some of the grandest festivals of India, National Geographic India along with celebrity chefs Gary Mehigan and Pablo Naranjo Agular are all set to take viewers on a mesmerizing journey through a brand-new series titled India’s Mega Festivals.

Premiering on September 6, at 8pm, the hosts will immerse themselves in the country’s rich heritage, traditions and revel in flavours and fervour of the Indian festivals in the six-part series.

Each 44-minute episode will feature a host unraveling unique celebrations, from the spirited Pulikali dance to serving a mega meal in the iconic Thrikkakara temple during Onam; learning to play rhythmic beats on dhol to visiting mega pandals during Ganpati celebrations; pandal hopping to relishing sandesh during Durga Puja and learning the war dance with the Sumi tribe to cooking with the famous Tetseo Sisters during Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival. Gary will also be seen experiencing the playfulness of Ras Leela, Lath-maar and Phoolon Ki Holi, and discovering the essence of fasting, feasting, giving and forgiving on Eid-al-Fitr.

“I was left speechless by the stunning display of devotion and the way it reflects the rich culture of India. With this show, not only did I witness diverse cultures and traditions, but also immersed myself in regional cuisines and cooking techniques. I hope that viewers will also enjoy the show as much as I did,” said Gary Mehigan.