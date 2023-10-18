Indraneil Sengupta talks about his role in Aarya 3

IANS

Indraneil Sengupta, known for his roles in projects like Mulk, Doctor G, Human, is set to star in crime thriller drama Aarya Season 3, and opened up about the emotional baggage that came with his character Sooraj.

Indraneil said, “My character is consumed by his demons. I do not want to sound too dramatic about it, but as actors, we have been professionally acting for quite some time and we are equipped and trained enough to understand it, to let that out, to let it consume us without getting bogged down by the emotional baggage that comes with it.”

“It’s a part of my job, and I’m able to do it without taking it back home with me. So, I wasn’t too bothered by the emotional baggage my character was going through,” he added. Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya 3 will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.