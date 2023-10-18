Indraneil Sengupta talks about his role in Aarya 3

Indraneil Sengupta, known for his roles in projects like Mulk, Doctor G, Human, is set to star in crime thriller drama Aarya Season 3, and opened up about the emotional baggage that came with his character Sooraj.
Indraneil said, “My character is consumed by his demons. I do not want to sound too dramatic about it, but as actors, we have been professionally acting for quite some time and we are equipped and trained enough to understand it, to let that out, to let it consume us without getting bogged down by the emotional baggage that comes with it.”
“It’s a part of my job, and I’m able to do it without taking it back home with me. So, I wasn’t too bothered by the emotional baggage my character was going through,” he added. Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya 3 will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots