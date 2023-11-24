Inside NSG is a gripping journey into the world of National Security Guard commandos

As India solemnly commemorates the 15th anniversary of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, it stands as an unwavering symbol of strength and resilience. Remembering the great sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and other martyrs of NSG, National Geographic India proudly unveils its upcoming documentary Inside NSG, a testament to the gallant hard work, resilience, and professional commitment of the NSG commandos.

Premiering on November 26 at 8 pm, Inside NSG, a 44-minute documentary, is a never-seen-before glimpse into the elite anti-terror force of India.

Inside NSG follows the story of a young officer, who aspires to become a Black Cat Commando of the National Security Guard. The film follows his journey as he tries to clear the 3-month Commando Conversion course followed by the six-week Unit induction course. The filming is raw, visceral, and inspiring, leaving the viewer amazed at the strength and endurance required of an NSG commando.

Inside NSG shows patriotism and bravery of a force like this one. A legacy forged with sacrifice and blood while protecting India. Besides 26/11 attacks, the film provides a brief glimpse into previous operations such as the Pathankot and Akshardham Temple incidents, highlighting the crucial role played by the NSG in upholding national security.

