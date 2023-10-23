History TV18 has announced the premiere of its new documentary, Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal, which will release on October 23, 2023. The 40-minute documentary unravels the remarkable story of India’s ambitious ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, a nationwide initiative aimed at providing permanent water connections to 16 crore rural households by 2024.

Narrated by renowned journalist Richa Anirudh, Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal takes viewers on an inspiring journey that traces the beginning of India’s water revolution, which started in Gujarat.