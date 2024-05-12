Inspiring titles to stream this Mother’s Day

In the grand circus of life, few roles are as awe-inspiring as that of a mother. In today’s era where the strides of women echo across professional and personal spheres alike, the seemingly effortless juggling act performed by mothers is nothing short of extraordinary. In celebration of this sacred bond this Mother’s Day, we invite readers to tune into a curated selection of enriching titles that we have put together. So, dear readers — especially mums, whether new, expecting or with a child — sit back and enjoy as we take you on a journey of reflection, connection, and celebration.

Mom

Mothers and Daughters

Amazon Prime Video

In Mothers and Daughters, Selma Blair portrays a pregnant photographer figuring out her journey through motherhood while confronting her strained relationship with her mother. This film explores the intricate dynamics between mothers and daughters, navigating through the complexities of pregnancy, adoption, and estrangement. From heartfelt confessions to heart-melting speeches, the film will move you to tears.

Darlings

Netflix

In Darlings, Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt depict a compelling mother-daughter relationship navigating through adversity. Their portrayal highlights the profound impact of maternal support, showcasing the resilience of the mother-daughter bond in facing challenges together. Through their journey of self-discovery and healing, they prove the unwavering strength of a mother’s love in overcoming obstacles.

New Borns and New Moms

Audible

New Borns and New Moms isn’t just an audiobook; it’s a lifeline for moms! Authored by Dr Farah Adam Mukadam, this essential guide blends scientific expertise with cultural understanding to navigate the complexities of childcare in urban India. From preparing for the arrival of a newborn to handling postpartum challenges, Dr Mukadam offers practical advice and reassurance, empowering mothers to take on their mother duties with confidence.

The Kickass Single Mom

Audible

In the audiobook, The Kickass Single Mom, Emma Johnson shares her journey from a struggling single mom to a thriving professional. Faced with a lack of guidance, she launched a website to encourage women to excel in single motherhood. This comprehensive guide challenges societal doubts, empowering women to build fulfilling careers and nurture personal passions. Drawing from her experiences and those of other successful single moms, Emma provides actionable advice and heartfelt inspiration, making it a must-listen for any woman embracing single motherhood.

Mom

Amazon Prime Video

The comedy series, Mom, chronicles the lives of single mom Christy Plunkett and her mother, Bonnie. As they navigate life's twists and turns, both women find themselves in unexpected positions: Christy, on the path to realizing her dream of becoming a lawyer, and Bonnie, embracing a newfound romantic relationship and marriage. Through laughter, love, and the occasional challenges they encounter, Mom beautifully illustrates the power of maternal support and the unbreakable ties that bind us together.

Mimi

Netflix

In the heartwarming comedy-drama Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar, we are beckoned into the world of Mimi, portrayed with finesse by the talented Kriti Sanon. Set against the backdrop of a quaint village, Mimi’s dreams of making it big in the acting world take a wild turn when she courageously takes the role of a surrogate mother. She navigates through unforeseen twists and turns, challenging societal norms and redefining the meaning of family. It is an ode to the strength of a woman’s resolve.