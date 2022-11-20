Internal Affairs starring Shriya Pilgaonkar airs today

&PrivéHD and Zee Café have been bringing some of the best theatre shows for audiences who can now witness the plays from the comfort of their homes. The channels make this possible through their partnership with Zee Theatre to bring real emotions to the television screens, giving the viewers a never-seen-before experience. The next presentation on Privé Theatre is Internal Affairs which will air on Zee Café at 6 pm today (November 20).

Internal Affairs is an Indianised adaptation of a Scottish presentation My Romantic History. The Indian version features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli and Shikha Talsania in lead roles and is directed by Adhaar Khurana. In the current times, when the dynamics have changed with stressful workplaces, dysfunctional families, changing values and shadows cast by sins from the past love affairs, does a normal relationship stand a chance of survival? Internal Affairs asks and answers the same question.