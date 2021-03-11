Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday (May 29) by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district. While several Indian celebrities expressed shock over the incident, international stars, including Drake and Lilly Singh, have also offered condolences on Sidhu’s demise on their respective social media accounts. Drake took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Sidhu along with his mom. Drake wrote, “RIP Moose,” while tagging Sidhu’s official handle.

International stars Drake and Lilly Singh mourn demise of Sidhu Moosewala

On the other hand, Lilly Singh wrote a long post that read, “Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.”

Lilly continued, “It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, ‘what song is that?’ Through his revolutionary music, he will live on. Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music. Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game…”

Meanwhile, Indian celebs including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Swara Bhasker, Geeta Basra, Nimrat Kaur, Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh, Pooja Bhatt, Neha Kakkar, Rannvijay Singha, Zareen Khan, Armaan Malik and many others also paid tributes to Sidhu Moosewala on social media.