Into the war zone

IANS

Ahead of the release of Ishaan Khatter-starrer war film Pippa, the makers hosted a grand screening. It was attended by the star cast, including Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Jackie Shroff and many more.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan

The screening, which was held in Juhu, in Mumbai, saw the man of the hour, Ishaan, in a three-piece grey suit. In black formal shoes, donning a moustache and beard, Ishaan looked simply dapper.

Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan

The actor was accompanied by his parents — mother Neliima Azeem and father Rajesh Khattar.

Neliima was seen in an emerald green suit, while Rajesh wore a white kurta and blue denims. Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, was also present on the occasion. She wore a pink satin co-ord set, with her hair open and matching heels.

Pippa also stars Mrunal Thakur. The actress looked beautiful during the screening as she wore a brown bodycon gown with off-shoulders neckline and long sleeves.

Soni Razdan, who is also a part of the movie, looked radiant in a multi-coloured kaftan dress. She was accompanied by husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Shaheen. Zaved Akhtar was seen in a yellow kurta, while Jackie wore a green shirt and was seen holding a plant in his hand.

Aditya looked dapper in a casual grey t-shirt and ripped denims, while Kunal Kemmu exuded boho vibes in a black sleeveless t-shirt, blue denims and a bandana.

Vidya Balan wore a black saree, while Rasika Dugal was seen in a white formal shirt and flared denims. Others who attended the screening included Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Pippa is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the ‘Battle of Garibpur’, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

The film features Ishaan as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it will release on Prime Video on November 10.

#AR Rahman