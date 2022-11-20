Into the Wild with Bear Grylls starring Vicky Kaushal to premiere on TV

One of the highly-rated infotainment shows of 2021 on discovery+, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls is all set to premiere on television after the digital run. The show will air on Discovery Channel on November 21. It will feature Vicky Kaushal. The josh will be at an all-time high in this spectacular special with Vicky on board as they sail through the mighty Indian Ocean. Viewers will witness how famous global explorer Bear Grylls and Bollywood actor Vicky traverse the dangerous seas while trying to survive and return to civilization unharmed. The adventure show has featured some stellar personalities in the past, like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Vicky said, “Going on this survival journey with the well-known explorer Bear Grylls was a tremendous experience. Without him, I would not have been able to overcome my apprehension about swimming in this vast ocean. This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life because it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It is difficult to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface underneath you, but Bear’s constant inspiration and persistence encouraged me to win over this.”