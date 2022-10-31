Intruder walks in Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband’s privacy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Actress Anushka Sharma was visibly shaken as an intruder walked in Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Perth and filming all of his accessories and wardrobe while the cricket was not there.

reacted strongly to the fan allegedly breaching their hotel privacy in Perth and taking a video of their room while the charismatic batter was playing the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game against South Africa here on Sunday evening.

Kohli posted a video on social media, which was originally posted on another social media app by an unidentified user with a caption, 'King Kohli's hotel room'.

The former India skipper has also requested the fans to respect the privacy of everyone and not treat them as a "commodity" for entertainment.

The short video scans through the room where Kohli was staying.

The actress, reposting the video shared by Virat on her Instagram Stories, confessed she has experienced her share of breach of privacy but this incident is the ‘worst.

“Have experience for incidents where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega’ should know that you are also part of the problem," she wrote adding that “Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"