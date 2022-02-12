IPL 2022 Auction: As Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla give it a skip, kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta chip in

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

In IPL mega auction, the owners of KKR were represented by their kids this time. Kolkata Knight Riders Shahrukh Khan and co-owner Juhi Chawla were missing from this mega event. Their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta were their proxies this time.

The photos of pre-auction, shared by official Twitter handle of IPL has Aryan Khan talking with one of his allies, Venky Mysore, who is sitting beside him. Suhana was also seen taking keen interest in the discussion. Aryan and Venky are seen discussing the auction strategy, as Aryan points out his figure towards his laptop screen. Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta also seems to be enjoying the discussion. The photos was also tweeted by KKR official Twitter handle.

The photo went viral soon after it firstly appeared. This was first public appearance of Aryan Khan since his arrest in Mumbai drug case. Suhana too has been in news for quite some time as she was seen outside Zoya Akhtar’s office, generating speculations that she is going to make her Bollywood debut soon.

As per the auction scheduled on February 12 and 13, a total of 97 players (up to Set No 11) will be put up for bidding on Saturday. The first six sets comprising 54 names will feature capped players, including the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players.

