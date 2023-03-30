IPL is set to regale us again with a renewed vigour

Sheetal

The Indian Premier League is back in action beginning March 31. Fans are thrilled as the IPL returns to its old format of home-away (where each team will play seven matches at home and seven away).

And, to welcome back the spectators in style, BCCI has announced the splendid comeback of the opening ceremony as well as closing ceremony after a gap of four years.

As the 16th season is set to begin, we bring the celeb moments from the past seasons of the IPL.

Girlfriend drama

In the eighth edition of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, who was then dating actress Anushka Sharma, was found guilty of violating the anti-corruption code of BCCI.

The now-married couple had their share of PDA as Sharma used to come as a spectator to watch Virat play. And in one of those matches, Virat met Sharma in the stands when the game was halted due to rain. However, the cricketer was exempted from any charges as the BCCI viewed it as a trivial matter.

Wankhede incident

King Khan courting controversy is a rare thing. But it is one of the controversial pages in the IPL history when Shah Rukh Khan was banned from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The infamous brawl between Kolkatta Knight Riders-owner King Khan and security personnel in the 2012 edition of the IPL led to a five-year ban on SRK from entering the Wankhede Stadium by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Reportedly, post KKR’s 32-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the day-night match on May 16, 2012, Shah Rukh Khan got engaged in an aggressive scuffle and it was alleged by the security guard that the actor used expletives.

A complaint against SRK was also lodged by the MCA. The ban was lifted after three years in 2015, and the matter was closed in 2019.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, landed in a controversy when she accused her ex- boyfriend and also co-owner of team Ness Wadia of molestation, threats and abuse in 2014. On October 10, 2018, the Bombay High Court quashed the molestation case. The couple was in relationship since 2005 and in 2008 they bought an IPL team together. And a year later, reportedly Ness slapped the actress at a party and they broke up. In the long charge-sheet, Zinta alleged that on May 30, 2014, during an IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, Ness was hurling abuses at the staff over ticket distribution and when she told him to calm down he abused her by grabbing her arm.

Proposal time

Cricketer Deepak Chahar in 2021 became famous for his unique proposal idea. He was playing for Chennai Super Kings in Dubai against Punjab Kings and after the match, the spinner pulled out a ring and proposed to his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in the stands.

Not a guest appearance

In IPL 2022, Ranveer Singh appeared in the commentary box to promote his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. But the actor refused to leave the space after his time up and continued to sit and talk with former cricketer and commentator Irrfan Pathan. The hilarious incident was caught on camera. Ranveer said, "Mujhe nahi jana, mujhe yahi rahna hai. Meri naukri laga do Irrfan saab.'

All eyes on the opening ceremony

The 16th edition of the IPL is set to feature dazzling performances by Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. There will be an inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans on March 31 at 7:30 pm.

Iconic performances

Desi tunes

The earlier jaw-dropping performances were delivered by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

SRK made a grand entry in a helicopter and danced to his numbers in 2013. He also delivered a spectacular performance in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Katrina Kaif has performed multiple times. In 2009 she danced alongside Akon in South Africa and then again in 2016 alongside Dwayne Bravo to his Champion tune.

For Season 5 of IPL, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan were made a part of the inaugural ceremony.

International route

The most historic performances include that of international artistes such as Akon at the closing ceremony in 2009.

American pop star Katy Perry stole the show with her Indian look, when she delivered one of the most mesmerising opening ceremony performances in the history of IPL in Chennai during the 2012 edition of the game.

The International Love hit-maker Pitbull rocked the stage at the closing ceremony in 2013 in Kolkata.

IPL player Dwayne Bravo has released his song Champion.

