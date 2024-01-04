Ira Khan drops picture with husband Nupur after wedding

Mumbai, January 4
Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has dropped a picture featuring her and her newly-wedded husband Nupur Shikhare.
Ira and Nupur got married on Wednesday in the presence of their family.
On Thursday morning, Ira took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with her hubby.
In the photo, Ira is seen flaunting her “bride to be” hairband. However she cut out her “to be” and just went with “bride”.
Ira married her longtime boyfriend Nupur in Taj Lands end in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
She wore a deep green blouse paired with light pink lehenga while Nupur chose to wear black.
Present at the wedding were Aamir, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Junaid, who were seen posing for a family picture with the newly married couple.
Reportedly, Ira and Nupur met during Covid, when he was training with her father Aamir.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal says his biggest str...
Punjab: Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve
It was learnt that DSP Dalbir had left his house with three ...
8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR
Rules that the continuation of criminal proceedings would am...
Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case
Court says the evidence collected against the petitioner is ...
3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
The accused have been identified