Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare pre-wedding celebrations begin

Mumbai, November 4
The pre-wedding festivities are at full swing for Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her fiance Nupur.
Ira is all set to get married to the love of her life on January 3, 2024. The bride-to-be took to her Instagram and dropped a bunch of pictures from her kelvan ceremony.
For the occasion, Ira wore a pink lehariya saree with a traditional Maharashtrian-style nose ring. Nupur opted for a kurta and black denims.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Along with a picture of the couple, this was followed by several pictures with their friends such as Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan were shared. Ira's mother Reena Dutta joined them in a red saree.
Sharing the photos, Ira ditched a caption and just added happy emojis.
Ira and Nupur got engaged last year. They hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
128 die in earthquake in Nepal
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army
The Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force was att...
Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality
Minimum temperature settles at 16.6 degrees Celsius
Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back
In his post on X, Dalal shares statistics of farm fires in P...
Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him
Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding off his own bo...