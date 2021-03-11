Ira Khan shuts down trolls, shares another birthday photo dump with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Chandigarh, May 15
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turned 25 last week. On Saturday, the star kid shared new photos from her birthday celebration. This photo dump comes with a special message for trolls and haters. That’s because when she first shared some pictures from her 25th birthday celebration, she was massively trolled for wearing a bikini in the presence of her father Aamir Khan.
A happy Ira had shared some pictures with parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, stepmom Kiran Rao, half-brother Azad Rao Khan, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and other friends. Those picture didn’t go down with the netizens and they criticised Ira wearing bikini around her father.
These are the pictures that were criticised:
View this post on Instagram
Now, Ira Khan takes a dig at all the trolls and shares a new series of photos. In this new set of birthday pictures, we get to see Fatima Sana Shaikh among the guests. Fatima and Aamir have often been linked.
Along with the pictures, Ira Khan wrote, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"
Check out the new photos:
View this post on Instagram
When last week, Ira received flak for her photos, her friend, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed the haters. In a long note on Instagram, she asked the trolls to ‘BUZZ off’. She wrote, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off." She also used the hashtags ‘patriarchy’ and ‘India.’
Take a look at Sona's post:
View this post on Instagram
Ira, who made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play, Euripides' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead, has been vocal about her mental health and often shares posts on mental health issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said governments of Pak...
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Chintan Shivir: Call to ban EVMs, return to paper ballot among top items on Congress wishlist
Japan and US returned to paper ballots after acknowledging g...
Thomas Cup Finals: Shuttlers on a roll as India leads 2-nil
Indian pair of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat Indones...