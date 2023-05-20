Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over their Haryanvi background

IANS

Actress Irra Mor plays the character of Randeep’s fellow cop, Rani Paswan, in the series Inspector Avinash. “I have always loved Randeep sir’s performances. We come from the same Jat community. We were preparing for a shot and got a break somewhere off the shoot. All the artistes introduced each other during the break. He asked my name, to which I said, ‘Irra Mor’. And he asked, “What? Mor?”

“He then asked about where I hail from. I told him that I was from Agra, but my family lived in Mumbai. He then said, ‘Oh tum Jat ho,” and then we instantly bonded over our culture,”she added.