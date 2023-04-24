Is Ana De Armas replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman? Here's what she says

Los Angeles, April 24

Actress Ana de Armas has finally shared a response to the Wonder Woman rumours.

The Cuban-born actress has broken her silence on the speculation that she will replace Gal Gadot as the new Wonder Woman, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the Wired Auto Complete Interview, the 'Blonde' actress was asked if she's going to take over the Wonder Woman role in the new DCEU under the supervision of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Showing her support for the Israeli actress to keep the mantle, she responded: "Well I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job, so, you know, I think she should keep doing that." Words swirled on the Internet that de Armas could become the new Wonder Woman after DC decided not to move forward with Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3'.

It was reported in December 2022 that the director decided to walk away from the project after Gunn and Safran, who are tasked with reshaping the DC landscape, turned down her treatment for the threequel.

Clarifying the reports, Jenkins said in a lengthy statement released via Twitter, "Here are the facts: I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further."

The 51-year-old stated, "When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honoured to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead." Slamming "clickbait false story" about how she allegedly killed "WW3", Jenkins continued, "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me.

"It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now." Jenkins went on assuring that there's no bad blood between her and the studio.

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honoured to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me," she stressed.

Gunn later replied to Jenkins' tweet, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional." Gadot last portrayed the Amazon princess in 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984", which was directed by Jenkins. Meanwhile, de Armas reunites with her "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in romantic action comedy "Ghosted", which was released on Apple TV+ on April 21.

IANS

