 Is Ana De Armas replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman? Here's what she says : The Tribune India

Is Ana De Armas replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman? Here's what she says

Ana De Armas breaks her silence on rumours she will replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Is Ana De Armas replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman? Here's what she says

Ana De Armas and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Instagram/ana_d_armas, gal_gadot



Los Angeles, April 24

Actress Ana de Armas has finally shared a response to the Wonder Woman rumours.

The Cuban-born actress has broken her silence on the speculation that she will replace Gal Gadot as the new Wonder Woman, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the Wired Auto Complete Interview, the 'Blonde' actress was asked if she's going to take over the Wonder Woman role in the new DCEU under the supervision of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Showing her support for the Israeli actress to keep the mantle, she responded: "Well I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job, so, you know, I think she should keep doing that." Words swirled on the Internet that de Armas could become the new Wonder Woman after DC decided not to move forward with Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3'.

It was reported in December 2022 that the director decided to walk away from the project after Gunn and Safran, who are tasked with reshaping the DC landscape, turned down her treatment for the threequel.

Clarifying the reports, Jenkins said in a lengthy statement released via Twitter, "Here are the facts: I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further."

The 51-year-old stated, "When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honoured to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead." Slamming "clickbait false story" about how she allegedly killed "WW3", Jenkins continued, "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me.

"It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now." Jenkins went on assuring that there's no bad blood between her and the studio.

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honoured to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me," she stressed.

Gunn later replied to Jenkins' tweet, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional." Gadot last portrayed the Amazon princess in 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984", which was directed by Jenkins. Meanwhile, de Armas reunites with her "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in romantic action comedy "Ghosted", which was released on Apple TV+ on April 21.

IANS

#Ana De Armas #Gal Gadot #Wonder Woman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

2
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

3
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

4
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

5
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

6
Punjab

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

7
Punjab

UK’s silence aided Amritpal Singh’s arrest

8
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

9
Chandigarh

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

10
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan; 500 reach port city

India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan; 500 reach port city

More Indian nationals on way to Port Sudan, says External Af...

Wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have urged the top court t...

Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held

Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held

The WFI has already announced that they will hold elections ...

Sacrilege bid by Sikh youth at Morinda gurdwara

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

Jumped over the railing to enter the area where Guru Granth ...

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Amritsar MC to link house UID No. with civic amenities bill

Slow lifting of wheat leads to space crunch in mandis

Bumper crop pushes veggie prices down

Two held with heroin, stolen car

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

BJP begins ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign

‘Elect first woman MP from Jalandhar’

Amritpal case: Wasn't a surrender, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab