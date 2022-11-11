Is Chris Evans 'secretly dating' 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista?

Los Angeles, November 11
Hollywood star Chris Evans has been reportedly secretly dating Alba Baptista, 25, for more than a year and the romance is "serious."
Revealing the 41-year-old's relationship status was People, reports aceshowbiz.com. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," a source told the publication adding: "His family and friends all adore her."
The news arrived after Chris was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 earlier this month. In an interview with the outlet, he also got candid about his desire to get married and start a family.
"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," the actor, who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confessed.
"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared." "So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," Evans added.
"I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that - I can't think of anything better."
As for Evans' rumoured girlfriend Alba, she's a Portuguese actress who was born in 1997. She made her debut in an English language film by starring in "Warrion Nun". In addition to that, she has starred in several Portuguese series and films like "A Impostora", "Filha da Lei", "A Criacao" as well as "Jogo Duplo".
IANS
