Is Diljit Dosanjh wedding-shoot crasher or the couple photobombing? Watch this hilarious video to know the secret

Chandigarh, May 14
Did you know Diljit Dosanjh is a fun-loving person? If you follow his social media, you have probably had a lot of fun along with the star. The actor-singer makes sure to post a great dose of entertainment on his social media handles. Just like this new hilarious video. Diljit is at a picturesque location but, wait, he is stuck.
Yes, making the most of the scenic beauty, he decided to get some pictures clicked. In the background is a couple dressed in wedding attire, who is also getting a photo-shoot done. As their cameraperson creates some picture-perfect moments in different poses, Diljit was left to wait.
The Honsla Rakh actor explains his situation in Punjabi as everyone around him laughs. The 38-yar-old star captioned it, “Dosanjhanwala stuck in wedding shoot." He added hashtags #diljitdosanjh and #reels.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
There are many interesting, fun and passionate posts on Diljit’s Instagram. You will get a glimpse into his travel diaries, some memorable performances, fun with friends and crew and many more.
A regular at shows and bringing out singles, Diljit’s last outing in films was Honsla Rakh that also features Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. He will next be seen in Jodi with Nimrat Khaira, which will release in June this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manik Saha appointed Tripura chief minister after Biplab Deb resigns
Saha is Rajya Sabha member and Tripura BJP president
Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients
Three floors of the building have been damaged
Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16
The maximum temperature at Sirsa was 47.6, Chandigarh 43 deg...
'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party
Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...
Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu
'Good luck and goodbye Congress': former PPCC chief Sunil Ja...