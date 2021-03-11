Is Diljit Dosanjh wedding-shoot crasher or the couple photobombing? Watch this hilarious video to know the secret

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Did you know Diljit Dosanjh is a fun-loving person? If you follow his social media, you have probably had a lot of fun along with the star. The actor-singer makes sure to post a great dose of entertainment on his social media handles. Just like this new hilarious video. Diljit is at a picturesque location but, wait, he is stuck.

Yes, making the most of the scenic beauty, he decided to get some pictures clicked. In the background is a couple dressed in wedding attire, who is also getting a photo-shoot done. As their cameraperson creates some picture-perfect moments in different poses, Diljit was left to wait.

The Honsla Rakh actor explains his situation in Punjabi as everyone around him laughs. The 38-yar-old star captioned it, “Dosanjhanwala stuck in wedding shoot." He added hashtags #diljitdosanjh and #reels.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

There are many interesting, fun and passionate posts on Diljit’s Instagram. You will get a glimpse into his travel diaries, some memorable performances, fun with friends and crew and many more.

A regular at shows and bringing out singles, Diljit’s last outing in films was Honsla Rakh that also features Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. He will next be seen in Jodi with Nimrat Khaira, which will release in June this year.

