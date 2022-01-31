Is Hrithik Roshan dating this actress?

Hrithik Roshan has sent his fans into frenzy after the star was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai with a mystery girl hand-in-hand. The actor, on January 29, was captured by photographers leaving with the mystery date. Soon after the images went viral and netizens were quick to find the identity of the girl.

Reportedly, the girl is identified as actress Saba Azad, who appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq, and will next be seen in the series Rocket Boys. Meanwhile, Hrithik has remained silent about his relationship rumours after his separation from Sussanne Khan who is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.

