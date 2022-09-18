Is Kanye West dating Candice Swanepoel?

ANI

Washington, September 18

If reports are to be believed, rapper Kanye West is in a relationship with model Candice Swanepoel.

As per Page Six, the two have begun dating recently.

Kanye and Candice recently worked together for his new YZY SHDZ campaign, where she's seen with a bald head while wearing the new silverYZY shades.

The rumours were fuelled after Candice shared an Instagram Story with a photo of them standing behind blurred-out glass. The pair also partied together at a New York Fashion Week event recently.

Before Candice, Kanye was linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

Meanwhile, Kanye has also been in limelight over his relationship with the kids he share with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He recently said that Kim has their kids "80 per cent of the time."

Recently, while speaking on the 'Alo Full Mind' podcast, he revealed, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids," reported Page Six." "She's still gotta 80 per cent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw [...] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me," he added, reported Page Six.

Kanye has aired his disagreements with the way she has been raising their children, specifically regarding education, ever since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. "The standard curriculums that are there, we have to balance them," he said on the podcast, advocating for his Donda Academy. He added that the private school helps students build their "self-confidence," something he wants to pass on to his own children.

Kanye and Kim are co-parents to their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

