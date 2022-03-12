Is Milind Soman ready for Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp as wild card entry?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

As the AltBalaji show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut continues to grab attention. With several controversial names locked-up inside the prison, the show has been making headlines. Now, if rumour mill is to be believed, the show is all set to welcome its wild card entry.

And guess who might make for the wild card contestant… reportedly, it is Milind Soman.

Bollywood paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share the update. “The badass jail is going to get “wild”, soon we will see a wild card contestant enter the Lock Upp house. An early bird says, it’s Milind Soman! Would you like to see him spread his charm around the house?" the caption read.

Although the makers have released no official confirmation so far, the speculation has got fans excited. The post has raked many comment comments about the show getting more competitive.

A fitness enthusiast, model-actor Milind Soman has been an inspiration for many. Even in his 50s, Milind participates in various national-level walkathons and runs. His social media is replete with photos and posts showcasing his fitness and hotness.

Coming to the show, Lock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player, model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat are the celebrities locked up inside the show. Recently, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani was eliminated from it.

