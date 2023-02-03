Is Mohanlal’s upcoming film a copy of ‘Pathaan’?

ANI

With South Indian superstar Mohanlal all set to reunite with his Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for ‘Ram’, a comparison between the film and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan surfaced online after the alleged plot of their upcoming project was leaked on social media. “The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization, Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared...,” read the tweet.

However, after the tweet, several Twitter users started comparing it with the plot of Pathaan.