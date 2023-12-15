Is Munawar Faruqui in trouble? Ex Ayesha Khan to enter 'Bigg Boss 17' as wild card

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

There seems to be a new wild card entry soon in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house. Rumour mill has it that stand-up comic and singer Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is all set to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

According to popular X handle Bigg Boss _Tak, Ayesha was recently spotted outside the sets of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show in Mumbai. Salman Khan was also shooting for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

🚨 BREAKING! Ayesha Khan who claimed Munawar Faruqui double-dated her. She was spotted on the sets of the Weekend ka Vaar. Ayesha might enter the show to confront Munawar about his relationship status.



She is shooting for her segment today. She is most likely to enter as the… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 14, 2023

If the report is correct, Ayesha will be the fourth wild-card entrant after Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel and K-pop singer Aoora.

In a recent interview, Ayesha Khan alleged that Munawar was ‘double dating’ her. This was before Munawar joined the ‘Bigg Boss’ show. Ayesha claimed that Munawar approached her on social media to feature in his music video. She said, “The video never happened, but the second time I met, he was like ‘I love you’.”

In the same podcast conversation, Ayesha said that when she questioned Munawar about his relationship with Nazila, his girlfriend, he told her that they had broken up. “The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said ‘no’,” she claimed.

Check out Munawar Faruqui in a recent promo of the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ayesha, a social media influencer, claimed that she found out about Munawar double-dating her after he joined the reality show. “I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter’s account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her,” she said.

Upset that she was being cheated upon, if Ayesha joins ‘Bigg Boss 17’, it is being said that she would confront Munawar.

Recently, Munawar’s girlfriend Nazila wrote a cryptic note on her Instagram stories that read. “One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn’t how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say ‘never meet your idols’ because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don’t be fooled by what you see online or on TV.”

Although there has been no confirmation yet on Ayesha’s entry, but just like Samarth Jurel’s entry added a shock value to the show, hers is going to be no less.