Is Rajinikanth planning retirement after the movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

IANS

Speculations about Rajinikanth’s retirement have been doing the rounds in the industry after Tamil filmmaker Mysskin said in an interview that Rajinikanth’s proposed movie with young director Lokesh Kangaaraj may be the last movie of his film career.

The director’s comment went viral on various social media platforms. The 72-year-old actor’s next movie to hit the screen will be Jailer. Directed by Nelson, it is scheduled for release on August 10. The next in line will be Lal Salaam,” directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya.

Rajinikanth’s 170th film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170,” will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. This will be followed by Thalaivar 171, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is likely to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth began his acting career with Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander. He had a supporting role in the movie, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. He has done films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. He enjoys a cult following among his fans, who affectionately call him ‘Thalaivar’.