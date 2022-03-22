Is Randeep Hooda dating Northeast actress Lin Laishram?

There are strong rumours doing rounds that Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are dating each other. The buzz suggests that Randeep Hooda has found love in Lin Laishram who hails from North-East. Lin is known for her performance in movies such as Mary Kom, Om Shanti Om, Rangoon and Axone among others.

As per reports, Randeep and Lin have been seeing each other for nearly eight months now. On Lin’s birthday, Randeep had shared a picture while sending her birthday wishes. He wrote, “Keep smiling in the sun... always Happy Birthday @linlaishram.” The post added fuel to rumours of their dating.