Is Shabana Azmi going to be a part of 'Masoom: The Next Generation'?

Shekhar Kapur’s directorial debut film, Masoom, is revered as a cult classic in India. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Now, Shekhar Kapur is working on a follow-up movie titled Masoom: The Next Generation. The auteur’s recent post on social media, where he posted a picture of Shabana Azmi with a lengthy caption, has left people wondering if she is also going to be a part of the upcoming sequel!

