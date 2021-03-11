Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged?

Sonakshi Sinha‘s latest social media post has grabbed headlines. On Monday morning, she surprised everyone as she shared a series of pictures, flaunting a diamond in her ring finger. She is seen posing with a mystery man (who has been cropped from the snap) and is all smiles with one hand on his shoulder.
Sonakshi captioned the pictures as: “Big day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true… And I can’t wait to share it with you. Can’t believe it was so easy…” — TMS
