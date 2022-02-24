Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child. The couple welcomed the baby girl via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick have since been busy with the parenting duties and are hardly active on social media.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures from their Los Angeles home. A solo shot of Priyanka relaxing at home, another picture has Priyanka and Nick posing together. There is also a picture of a baby room with soft toys placed on a table.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Photo dump." Here are the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

It was on January 22 that the couple announced the arrival of their kid in a statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The note posted by Nick Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

#nick jonas #priyanka chopra