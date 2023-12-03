Isha Malviya says 'ex' boyfriend Abhishek Kumar knows her better, hurt Samarth Jurel walks out on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai, December 3
Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's relationship have hit a rough patch as the two are seen locking horns in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17'.
A promo shared by the channel of the upcoming episode, shows Isha in the kitchen with her ex Abhishek Kumar, who burns his hand while cooking.
To which, Isha says: "Galat cheezon ko support karoge toh haath jal jaata hai aesai hi."
Abhishek then retaliates by saying you are the one who is jealous.
“Jal to tum rahi ho,” he says.
Isha then confidently tells Abhishek that even today if she wants, he will not move till the time she doesn't want him to move.
Isha's current boyfriend is sitting there and he says: “Agar koi bhi ladke ke saaath koi ladki dikhe to inko problem hoti hai. Aap ko ache tareeke se jaante hai.”
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
This irks Isha, who replies: “Jao Mannara ke baalo main spray daalo, KhanZaadi ka top theek karo.”
“Aapko jalan ho rahi hai ki aapka ex kisi aur ladki ke paas jaa rha hai Iski akad nikaal ta hun,” Samarth retorts.
Isha then said she doesn't want to stay with Samarth in the relationship.
The trio then get into the ‘Dil' room, where Abhishek tells Isha to behave as she is hurting Samarth.
Isha then said that Abhishek knows her better than Samarth.
This hurts Samarth, who ends up saying that he doesn't want to look at Isha.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana
While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP leading in 149 of 230 seats, Congress in 59
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party wins 30 seats, ahead in 84
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Special thanks to mothers, daughters, sisters, youth; this is a vote for developed India: PM Modi on Assembly poll results
Prime Minister thanks people of Telangana, saying BJP bond w...