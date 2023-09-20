Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani enjoy shikara ride

Recently, Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani in Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke, enjoyed a Shikara ride for one of the show’s scenes.

Nishant Malkani, who is portraying the character of Raghav, says, “Filming amidst the beautiful locations of Kashmir, including a memorable Shikara boat ride, has been an incredible experience. It feels great to be part of a show on television that has elements of classic romance. Kashmir’s charm is one-of-a-kind, and filming here is truly enriching. I had the incredible opportunity to ride in a shikara for the show, and the experience was truly unforgettable.”

Isha Sharma, who will be portraying the character of Pashminna, said, “Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, I’m truly a ‘mountain baby,’ and the mountains have always been my source of happiness. Now, with Pashminna, I have the privilege of merging my love for the mountains with a narrative that holds deep significance to me. I’m making countless unforgettable memories while shooting for Pashminna in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, and among them, the shikara boat ride stands out.”

