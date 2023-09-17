Isha Sharma elated to essay the role of Pashminna

A first-of-its-kind show on television, Sony SAB’s Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke presents a mesmerising love story shot in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

Born in Kashmir, Pashminna is filled with enthusiasm and positivity. Always donning a warm smile, she helps her mother rent their houseboat to tourists visiting Kashmir. Pashminna’s life takes an exciting turn when she crosses paths with Raghav, a successful businessman from Mumbai with contrasting beliefs about love, setting the stage for a clash of ideologies.

Isha Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Pashminna Suri in the show, said, “I feel extremely connected with the character of Pashminna, who believes love is magic and everything feels magical when you experience its bloom. Shooting in Kashmir has been a surreal experience. Being a part of a show that’s pushing the boundaries of storytelling on television is a real honour and I am hopeful that the audience will embrace the show with the same passion.”

