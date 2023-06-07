ANI

Isha Talwar is all excited about Mirzapur 3 and shared her experience working in this new season.

Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen bhaiyya, the King of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The makers are yet to announce the release date although it’s confirmed that the show will be out this year.

Talking about her experience Isha said, “Madhuri Yadav, as we already saw in Season 2, had almost snatched power from Kaleen bhaiya. When you take on such an important character in the show, please accept nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ!” She plays the role of Madhuri Yadav. In Season 3 she will be seen as Munna bhaiya’s widow and will be taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta to avenge her husband’s death.

She was last seen in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.