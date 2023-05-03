Isha Talwar on her harmonium lessons with Dimple Kapadia on the sets of Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Isha Talwar talks about the silly things that she did with her co-stars when they met the iconic Dimple Kapadia on the sets of Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Isha says, “The silliest thing I did around Dimple ji was, I took my harmonium to her room and practise the sargam. I am no expert, and I also usually practise alone. But when Dimple ji discovered the harmonium, I played the basics for her in her room, and we practised like children. She sang along, and that beautiful, memorable afternoon ended up with me getting a big, warm hug and some sweet anecdotes from her.”

Angira Dhar

Angira Dhar says, “It turned out my first day of shooting was with Dimple ji. When we were shooting the scene with her, it so happened that we were shooting in extremely close proximity, and as soon as they called action, she came extremely close to me, and that’s when I found myself lost in her eyes and I lost my chain of thoughts. I forgot my lines.”

Creator Homi Adajania says, “You can’t really do anything sillier than what Dimple will end up doing. Considering her body of work, she is completely unaffected by her legacy, and every single day she will come in like a blank canvas. For me, Dimple is like a curious child with the heart of a mystic, and I love how real she is as a person.”

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo will be released on May 5 on Disney+Hotstar