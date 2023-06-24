Isha Talwar to star in new series, Chamak

Actress Isha Talwar is set to be a part of Chamak, an upcoming web series that delves into the world of Punjab’s music industry. The show focuses on an artiste’s journey and their relationship with fame.
About being part of the show, Isha says, “I am happy to be a part of Chamak, a web series that delves into the nitty-gritties of the Punjabi music industry. This show goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore an artiste’s journey and their complex relationship with fame. It’s very close to my own journey in many ways. I am thrilled that I learnt how to play the Dhol for this one.”
Chamak is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and is slated to stream in August on SonyLiv.
