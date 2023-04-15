Ishaan Khatter flaunts his chiselled body in this shirtless selfie

ANI

Mumbai, April 15

Struggling to hit the gym during weekend? Actor Ishaan Khatter's Saturday Instagram post will surely act as a source of motivation.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Ishaan dropped a picture of him flaunting his toned abs.

Ishaan is very focused when it comes to his workout regimen. He likes to plan his workout outdoors and loves to try different forms including rock climbing, dance, weight lifting, and callisthenics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen in a war drama titled 'Pipaa'. Recently, the makers quashed the reports that claimed the film will not release in theatres.

In the film, Ishaan will be seen playing Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Variety reported. The film's title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which features prominently in the film.

Ishaan will also be seen in international project 'The Perfect Couple'. The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel.

Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

