Ishaan Khatter roped in for international series with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khatter was recently seen in a cameo in the international film Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo Do Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Now, the actor is all set to play a pivotal role in the series that is an adaptation of the novel The Perfect Couple by Eiln Hilderbrand.
The series will will also star Nicole Kidman and Live Schreiber. “Ishaan had been in talks with the producers for a while now and was confirmed for the part last month.”
Tribune Shorts
