Ishita Dutta rings in her birthday in Thailand

Ishita Dutta, who turned a year older on August 26, celebrated her birthday in Thailand. The actress jetted off to Thailand with hubby Vatsal Sheth.

Talking about the celebrations, the actress says, “I am celebrating my birthday here in Thailand with Vatsal. And the interesting fact is both of our birthdays along with my mom and close relatives fall in the same month. So, every time my birthday comes it frizzles out! But this time I was determined that it has to be special. We planned this trip and here we are in Thailand celebrating it with my loved ones.”