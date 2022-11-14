Ishita Dutta shares how Ajay Devgn was her real-life Cupid

The Kapil Sharma Show had another weekend full of fun, laughter and surprises.
On Sunday, Kapil Sharma hosted the star cast of Drishyam 2 comprising actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.
Ishita shared some interesting anecdotes from the movie and her personal life. Host Kapil asked Ishita how she and her husband Vatsal Sheth met. Responding to this, Ishita surprised everyone and revealed, “I met my husband because of Ajay sir. I am very happy that he was our matchmaker.”
