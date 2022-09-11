Ishita Ganguly joins 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' to 'create havoc in Dev and Pari's life'

Mumbai, September 11

Known for her role in 'Shastri Sisters', actress Ishita Ganguly is all set to enter the show 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq'. She speaks about her character and how her entry is going to make the story more interesting for the audience.

She said: "I'm playing the role of Chandini in the show who is a very independent and strong woman. She has an opinionated and appealing personality." The show revolves around the lives of Kajal(Pankhuri Awasthy Rode) and her husband Neel(Ishaan Dhawan), Pari (Meera Deostahale) and her husband Dev(Arhann Behll). Now, Chandini, the role that will be played by Ishita is going to create a lot of differences between Dev and Pari in the show. Ganguly also feels that her character is quite relatable.

"The viewers will relate to her character. Chandini is going to be a very interesting character who is here to create havoc in Dev and Pari's life. Her entry is going to add more drama to the show and it'll be interesting to watch out for her," she added.

After being part of a number of serials like 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Lal Ishq' and others, the actress found her on-screen personality in the show very different and she credits Ganpati for getting this opportunity.

Ishita mentioned: "I've always tried to take up different roles and characters so when the role of Chandini was offered to me, I was keen to take it because I find her personality to be very different and interesting. It's bappa blessing that during the time of Ganesh Chaturthi, I was offered this role and I hope the audience gives me the same love and also like me in this new role".

'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' airs on Star Bharat.

--IANS

#Gud Se Meetha Ishq #Ishita Ganguly