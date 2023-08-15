Ishita Ganguly plays Icchadhari Naagin

The recent addition to the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree, Ishita Ganguly as Jhumki, is set to bring interesting twists to the show. Jhumki comes from a small village in Prayagraj, and because she needed help, Maitree has hired her in Tiwari Sadan as a housekeeper. Everyone is really fond of her and appreciates her work, but little do they know that she has come into the house with a motive.
Ishita says, “I am thrilled and excited to play the role of an icchadhari naagin on screen. I said yes to Jhumki because she is unique and the role is a bit hatke. Another reason for my excitement is that I am reuniting with a very close friend of mine, Shrenu Parikh, after almost a year. When I got roped in for this role, I did not inform Shrenu right away that I was joining her show, and on the very first day of my shoot, I surprised her by just showing up in her make-up room.”
