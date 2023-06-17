Ishwak Singh joins Vaani Kapoor in ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’

— IANS

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for Paatal Lok and Rocket Boys, will be seen sharing the screen with the Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming social comedy film Sarvagunn Sampanna. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan.

Ishwak has already completed shooting for his part in Sarvagunn Sampanna, a source informed. The film is set in the 1990s and will see Vaani portraying the character of a pornstar lookalike in the film.

A source shared: “Ishwak is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing on screen.” Director Sonali Rattan, has been an associate director to filmmaker husband Kunal Deshmukh on notable films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal and Shiddat. The film blends comedy and social commentary.”