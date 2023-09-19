Ishwak Singh says Tumse Na Ho Payega reminds him of his struggling days

IANS

Actor Ishwak Singh’s character in inspiring comedy Tum Se Na Ho Payega, serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of an actor’s personal connection to their role, a connection that transcends individual experiences.

Tumse Na Ho Payega is a light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Talking about the role, Ishwak said, “What I love most about this character is that it kind of harks back to the time when I struggled with myself to finally pursue my childhood dream, which was to become an actor.”

“It’s not just the corporate life that has humour; it’s satirical, situational, and incredibly relatable. I mean, this is how we all experience the joys of life. When I read the script, it felt so relatable, like how my friends and I talk,” shared Ishwak.

“This is how we tease each other, laugh at ourselves, and not take ourselves too seriously. Many times, you get the shots, and you know there’s nothing you can do about it, so you just laugh it off. All these things, that’s the humour in it. I really enjoyed it because it felt so close to home, like the situation I’ve been in with my friends,” he added.

Bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Ishwak, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha. It will stream from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.