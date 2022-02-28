Ismeet Kohli, who makes her debut with the show Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi, talks about her role & more

What made you take up this show?

The driving factor behind choosing this show was the story, which is not only unique but also very cute. Even when I heard its narration, I was smiling and had happy tears in my eyes. Also, Sony has been very experimental with its shows. The way things are handled is very natural and real.

Tell us more about your character Purvi...

In the show, everybody says that Purvi is mad, which I believe too but I think she is adorable as well. She wears her heart on her sleeves. Purvi knows that she wants the love of her life and she is not afraid to go after it. A hopeless romantic girl, she believes in the power of love and will do whatever it takes to live a happy life.

How well deos the show address the concept of friendship?

Friendship is all about teaching each other a lot of things. Purvi comes into Jagannath’s life and how becomes softer over time with everybody, especially Kusum, his wife. As the story progresses, the good part is that they also help each other navigate life in their own sweet ways. One will learn a lot about love and what it means to be in a long-term committed relationship; what love means to the older generation and what it means to the younger one.

Do you relate to Purvi?

In a lot of ways! She has a crazy personality, which I relate to and both of us do not have any filters when it comes to speaking our heart out. I love Purvi as a character, there are moments when I feel she is very relatable. I think it’s great how naive and innocent she is because I think as you go through life, those traits kind of go away.

What is your take on love?

I think I am more pragmatic and practical when I approach love. I don’t think I can dare to run away for love. My character in the show believes love should be all-consuming, but that’s not my belief.

You recently shot in Banaras for your show, how was the experience like?

My experience while shooting in Banaras was outstanding. We all met for the first time and got along really well. It was really cold but the food was fantastic. At the Ganga ghats it was so beautiful, something that I had not experienced before. It was exciting to shoot over there.