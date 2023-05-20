It is easy to get typecast in the industry, says actor Inamulhaq

Actor Inamulhaq has been a part of films like Filmistaan, Jolly LLB 2, and Airlift. He will be next seen in the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. About his character, Inamulhaq said, “Bhagwan Das Sahay is a hilarious but interesting character. It is easy to get typecast in the industry, so I try my best to do something different in every film.”

He added, “Vicky and Sara are both very down-to-earth, quick learners, and open to learning from other actors on the sets. It was a very peaceful working environment with both of them. But the most heartening thing is how they both are so respectful towards all.”